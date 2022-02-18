Dr. John Alburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alburger, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alburger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Alburger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John F Alburger MD PA311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 210, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 435-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alburger?
i'm a physician and know about doctors and medical care. Dr. Alberger provided excellent care to me and Joyce was warm and professional. i recommend them highly.
About Dr. John Alburger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669597308
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alburger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alburger works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.