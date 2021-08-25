Dr. John Albrigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Albrigo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Albrigo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Albrigo works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 892-6500
-
2
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 892-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr Ste 400, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
-
4
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic10716 Richmond Hwy, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 892-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The VERY BEST! If 5 stars in the best, I give Dr. Albrigo a TEN STARS. Spends time to explain procedure and answer as many questions as I had. My recovery went so much better than friends who has sane surgery with another Dr. I had right knee replaced in February. Going back to left knee this October.
About Dr. John Albrigo, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albrigo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albrigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albrigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albrigo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albrigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrigo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrigo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.