Dr. John Albert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Rheumatic Disease Center7080 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 351-4009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albert provided great diagnosis, treatment and ongoing care. I had a lifetime of gout troubles and extreme pain. Dr. Albert and his care team have knocked the gout - out and I have been pain free for over a year!
About Dr. John Albert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert works at
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
