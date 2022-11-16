Dr. John Alappatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alappatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alappatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Houston Retina Associates - Main7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 530, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 495-2222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Houston Retina Associates - Clear Lake561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste E, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 495-2222Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr Alapatt is the very best! I have been seeing Dr Alappatt over 5 years. I trust him with my care.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alappatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alappatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alappatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alappatt speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alappatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alappatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alappatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alappatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.