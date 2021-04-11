Dr. Aikin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Aikin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Aikin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Aikin works at
Locations
Jack D Aikin MD1420 W Canal Ct Ste 10, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 791-2841
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aikin?
Our family has been with Dr. Aikin for many, many years. The kids are grown now but they still stay with him as their PCP. Dr. Aikin has an amazing knowledge of medicine and has uncovered underlying issues which many specialists have missed. Dr. Aikin has improved the quality of life for each of our family members.
About Dr. John Aikin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770588402
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aikin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Aikin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.