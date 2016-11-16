Overview

Dr. John Aey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Dr. Aey works at Eye Care Associates Inc. in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.