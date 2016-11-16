Dr. John Aey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Aey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Aey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.
Locations
Eye Care Associates Inc.10 Dutton Dr, Youngstown, OH 44502 Directions (330) 746-7696
- 2 1031 W Western Reserve Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 965-0900
Eyecare Associatesinc4060 N River Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 746-7691
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient and needing a surgical intervention on my eye I was reluctant and worried about my condition, but dr.Aey completely took the edge of it and did treat me with compassion, and understanding,explained every step of the surgical intervention and put me at ease with the procedure. Very pleased and happy , and I would recommend dr. Aey with great confidence!!
About Dr. John Aey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1316949803
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aey has seen patients for Goniotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aey speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.