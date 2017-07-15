Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD
Overview
Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med
Dr. Adkins works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Doctor Adkins. Been going to him for years. He is so kind. He is very straight to the point and I believe him to be superbly ethical and a very good kind hearted person. I trust him completely. As a bonus, his nursing staff is the best, most friendly I've ever found. His office is beautiful & exceptionally clean. There is usually a bit of waiting after check in and being taken to room by nurse, but so so worth it! Dr. Adkins is the best!
About Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1821040395
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adkins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins works at
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adkins speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.