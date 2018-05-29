Overview

Dr. John Adeniyi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Adeniyi works at United Vascular and Vein Center in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.