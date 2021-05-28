See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. John Addo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Addo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Addo works at Lutheran Health Physicians in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Medical Group - Family Practice
    2622 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Downtown Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2021
    Dr. John is an excellent, patient, and wonderful doctor. I've been with him for 14 years till this day. He is very understanding and listens to your concerns. All staff was great. It is highly recommended.
    Zeinab Hassan — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. John Addo, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English
    1922063189
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

