Dr. John Adams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Adams Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Adams Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Adams Jr works at
Locations
-
1
The Conrad Pearson Clinic PC1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (662) 349-1964Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Conradpearson Clinic PC125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams Jr?
Last year Dr. Adams saved my life. What better review can I leave.
About Dr. John Adams Jr, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1962469023
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams Jr works at
Dr. Adams Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adams Jr speaks Czech.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.