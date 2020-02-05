Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. John Adams, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Ascend Tms Pllc19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 314-5475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Adams, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831393420
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.