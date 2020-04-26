Overview

Dr. John Adams, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Adams works at Pacific Internal Medicine Group Inc in Carson, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.