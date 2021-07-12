Overview

Dr. John Adams Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from FLINT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NEW ORLEANS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Adams Sr works at Women's Health Services in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Trichomoniasis and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.