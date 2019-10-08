Dr. Acker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Acker, MD
Overview
Dr. John Acker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Roane Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Acker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
- 3 1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 260, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (615) 544-2800
-
4
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Roane Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acker?
Wonderful doctor been going to him for years
About Dr. John Acker, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497756241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.