Dr. John Abrams, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Abrams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Abrams works at Abrams EyeCare Associates in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abrams EyeCare Associates
    1801 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-6699
    Abrams EyeCare Associates
    3850 Shore Dr # 100, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 293-1420
    Abrams Eyecare Associates
    1801 Senate Blvd Ste 620, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-6699
    Indianapolis Ophthalmology
    11455 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 846-4223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis

Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Presbyopia
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 12, 2020
    After ordering two new pair of glasses, I left for our NC lake house in late February and am still here due to the CV. They were kind enough to mail my glasses to me, no charge. I thought Dr Abrams was bery himself was very trustworthy
    About Dr. John Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174589584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ind Ctr Uveitis
    Residency
    • IU Health University
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • IU
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
