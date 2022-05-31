Dr. John Abrahams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Abrahams, MD
Overview
Dr. John Abrahams, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Westchester Park Dr, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-6688
-
2
Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-6688
-
3
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abrahams is the most professional surgeon out there. He took his time and explained everything
About Dr. John Abrahams, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720049596
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Penn Hosp
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Neurosurgery
