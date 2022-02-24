Overview

Dr. John Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at TULSA CHILDRENS HEALTH CARE CENTER in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Sapulpa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.