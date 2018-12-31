Dr. Abernethy III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Abernethy III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Abernethy III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
1
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare4300 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 374-5600
2
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Lake City439 Sw Michigan St, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (352) 374-5600
3
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc.103 Ne 1st St, Chiefland, FL 32626 Directions (352) 374-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr very compassionate! The world could use more Dr’s like Dr Abernathy.
About Dr. John Abernethy III, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285676122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abernethy III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abernethy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abernethy III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abernethy III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abernethy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abernethy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.