Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (1)
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Abdelsayed works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5000
  3. 3
    MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY
    16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 243-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Abdelsayed recently performed a bowel resection on me. I had such a wonderful experience and felt compelled to write this review. I felt extremely blessed to find such a compassionate and caring surgeon. He is a well-trained gifted and talented surgeon, very skilled in robotic surgery. What I appreciated most is that he listened carefully to me and my concerns. He is a deeply compassionate and caring doctor. He was always patient and kind, answering all of my many questions. This is the only physician that ever let me participate as a "partner" in my care. I noticed how much the staff at the hospital respected and liked him. Many noted how fortunate I was to have him as my surgeon. There is no doubt that he takes great pride in his work and that every patient is important to him. I had surgery on a Thursday, was up walking hours later, was discharged early Saturday and upon arriving home was able to walk easily on my treadmill. Dr. Abdelsayed is truly a blessing in my life.
    miriam a rowe — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD
    About Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    9 years of experience
    English
    1578983839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelsayed works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abdelsayed’s profile.

    Dr. Abdelsayed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsayed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelsayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelsayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

