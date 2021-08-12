Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD
Overview
Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Abdelsayed works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 243-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdelsayed recently performed a bowel resection on me. I had such a wonderful experience and felt compelled to write this review. I felt extremely blessed to find such a compassionate and caring surgeon. He is a well-trained gifted and talented surgeon, very skilled in robotic surgery. What I appreciated most is that he listened carefully to me and my concerns. He is a deeply compassionate and caring doctor. He was always patient and kind, answering all of my many questions. This is the only physician that ever let me participate as a "partner" in my care. I noticed how much the staff at the hospital respected and liked him. Many noted how fortunate I was to have him as my surgeon. There is no doubt that he takes great pride in his work and that every patient is important to him. I had surgery on a Thursday, was up walking hours later, was discharged early Saturday and upon arriving home was able to walk easily on my treadmill. Dr. Abdelsayed is truly a blessing in my life.
About Dr. John Abdelsayed, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelsayed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelsayed works at
