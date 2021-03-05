Overview

Dr. John Abbott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Abbott works at GEORGIA UROLOGY in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.