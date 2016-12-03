Dr. Johannes Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johannes Koch, MD
Overview
Dr. Johannes Koch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Koch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McMurray Medical Building1536 N 115th St Ste 105, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
Dr Koch has gone above and beyond for me. He has been the best Dr I've ever seen. He's helped me tremendously with my severe ulcerative colitis. I can't recommend a better gi dr.
About Dr. Johannes Koch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1396716148
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koch speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.