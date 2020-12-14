Dr. Johannes Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johannes Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johannes Evans, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morehead, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Paintsville ARH Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ky Eye Institute333 Beacon Hill Rd Ste 200, Morehead, KY 40351 Directions (606) 784-3393
-
2
Kentucky Eye Institute601 Perimeter Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 278-9393
-
3
Ky Eye Institute341 Court St, Paintsville, KY 41240 Directions (606) 784-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- Paintsville ARH Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- St. Claire HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Been going to see him for years no complaints. He knows what he’s doing.
About Dr. Johannes Evans, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780689588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.