Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coetzee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD
Overview
Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Alomere Health and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Coetzee works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Alomere Health
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coetzee?
Yes yes Excellent work No problems Easy recovery
About Dr. Johannes Coetzee, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1891729000
Education & Certifications
- University WA
- University Stellenbosch
- UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University Of Pretoria
- UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coetzee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coetzee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coetzee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coetzee works at
Dr. Coetzee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coetzee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coetzee speaks Afrikaans.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Coetzee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coetzee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coetzee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coetzee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.