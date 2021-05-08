Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compas-Baril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD
Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.
Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA17874 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 509-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Compas-Baril for years after very underwhelming experiences with other doctors, both male and female. What a pleasure it is to deal with her thoughtful, caring and professional staff. Dr. Baril is empathetic and refreshingly vested in all areas of my health. Her sense of humor and engaging laughter are an added bonus. I also have to mention her respect for her patients' time which is sadly lacking with so many other doctors. I count my blessings and grow more appreciative of her every year.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1710134135
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
Dr. Compas-Baril has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Compas-Baril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compas-Baril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compas-Baril speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Compas-Baril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compas-Baril.
