Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.

Dr. Compas-Baril works at Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA
    Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA
17874 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
(954) 509-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Compas-Baril for years after very underwhelming experiences with other doctors, both male and female. What a pleasure it is to deal with her thoughtful, caring and professional staff. Dr. Baril is empathetic and refreshingly vested in all areas of my health. Her sense of humor and engaging laughter are an added bonus. I also have to mention her respect for her patients' time which is sadly lacking with so many other doctors. I count my blessings and grow more appreciative of her every year.
    Kaye Baxter — May 08, 2021
    Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD
    About Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710134135
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compas-Baril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Compas-Baril has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Compas-Baril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Compas-Baril works at Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Compas-Baril’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Compas-Baril. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compas-Baril.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compas-Baril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compas-Baril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

