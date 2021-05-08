Overview

Dr. Johanne Compas-Baril, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.



Dr. Compas-Baril works at Johanne Compas-Baril MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.