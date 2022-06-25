Overview

Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Medical education.



Dr. Zea-Hernandez works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.