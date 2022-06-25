Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zea-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Medical education.
Dr. Zea-Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zea-Hernandez?
Most knowledgeable in working with little Ones who cannot tell you where they hurt. Has changed our Little One's life and given her back her play freedom
About Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285980193
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center (GME)
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine (GME)
- Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Medical education
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zea-Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zea-Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zea-Hernandez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zea-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zea-Hernandez works at
Dr. Zea-Hernandez has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zea-Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zea-Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zea-Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zea-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zea-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.