Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss was through and kind. The visit was good.
About Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306866926
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
