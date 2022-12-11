Overview

Dr. Johanna Weiss, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.