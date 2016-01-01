See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Von Hofe works at Fertility Center of the Carolinas-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Eaker, MD
Dr. James Eaker, MD
10 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of the Carolinas-Greenville
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 470, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1600
  2. 2
    Prisma Health Marshall I Pickens Hospital
    701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1751
  3. 3
    1120 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-8897

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urine Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Urine Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Von Hofe?

    Photo: Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Von Hofe to family and friends

    Dr. Von Hofe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Von Hofe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD.

    About Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235496076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Hofe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Von Hofe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Von Hofe works at Fertility Center of the Carolinas-Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Von Hofe’s profile.

    Dr. Von Hofe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Hofe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Hofe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Hofe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Johanna Von Hofe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.