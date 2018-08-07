See All Pediatricians in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo works at Newport Childrens Medical Group At Mission in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Childrens Medical Group At Mission
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 510, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital At Mission
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterium Kansasii Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 07, 2018
    She was awesome with my son Archer
    Archer Rosencrans in Mission Viejo, — Aug 07, 2018
    About Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447454137
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Puerto Rico Sch Med
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo works at Newport Childrens Medical Group At Mission in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

