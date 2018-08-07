Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD
Overview
Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Childrens Medical Group At Mission26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 510, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital At Mission
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was awesome with my son Archer
About Dr. Johanna Rodriguez-Toledo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447454137
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico Sch Med
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Toledo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.