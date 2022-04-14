Dr. Johanna Moorefield, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Moorefield, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Moorefield, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Moorefield works at
Locations
Mission Hills Dentistry7485 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 900-9838Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Mission Hills since 2016 it's always a great visit! Her front desk staff is excellent and Courtney is an excellent hygienist! Would recommend to anyone looking for a new dentist who is willing to work with them towards their overall dental health! They also do teeth whitening which is worth it and beneficial! She and most of her staff are also bilingual if patients are more comfortable speaking in Spanish.
About Dr. Johanna Moorefield, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1134570047
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
