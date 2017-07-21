See All Pediatricians in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.

Dr. Gonzalez Mejia works at Mejia Pediatrics LLC in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mejia Pediatrics LLC
    433 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 436-1002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2017
    Excelente ser humano, Medico de mis hijos desde hace 13 anos, y tambien de mi nieta. Contenta con su servicio**
    Elizabeth, NJ — Jul 21, 2017
    About Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD

    Pediatrics
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1669565396
    Education & Certifications

    Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johanna Gonzalez Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gonzalez Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gonzalez Mejia works at Mejia Pediatrics LLC in Elizabeth, NJ.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

