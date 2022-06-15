Overview

Dr. Johanna Leyco-Policarpio, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Leyco-Policarpio works at Behavioral Health Center Katy in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.