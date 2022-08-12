Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebiehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD
Overview
Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 451-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I need to say, I can't believe I haven't reviewed Dr. Krebiehl sooner. I met her for the first time after I was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2019. She was so kind and compassionate. The staff and nurses at Plastic Surgery Associates are all so sweet and welcoming! I had a double mastectomy and Dr. Krebiehl performed my Breast reconstruction. The results were unbelievably beautiful. Recovery was difficult at times, but I always looked forward to my follow up appointments, her bedside manner is second to none! I was so impressed with her skilled hands, that I had her perform an abdominoplasty on me two weeks ago. Even such a short time out from the procedure, I can see the results are once again, amazing! I could go on forever about Dr. Krebiehl but I'll end it with this....don't hesitate to call her, she is a surgical genius, with a beautiful heart!
About Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487967733
Education & Certifications
- Joseph Boyes Hand Fell-USC
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebiehl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebiehl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebiehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebiehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebiehl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebiehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebiehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.