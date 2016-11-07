Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Fifi works at
Locations
-
1
Klingenstein Clinical Center, 1-North1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fifi?
Dr. Fifi has been involved in my medical condition for some years. She is an extremely kind compassionate and understanding doctor. I am very very pleased to have Dr.Fifi as my endovascular surgeon. I will continue to have Dr.Fifi for as long as is possible which I hope will be very long.
About Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396878013
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fifi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fifi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fifi works at
Dr. Fifi has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.