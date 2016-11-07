Overview

Dr. Johanna Fifi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Fifi works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

