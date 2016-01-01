Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Locations
Alta Vista Mental Health LLC1201 Terminal Way Ste 217, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 624-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Johanna Dekay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801000393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekay has seen patients for Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dekay speaks Spanish.
Dr. Dekay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekay.
