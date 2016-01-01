Overview

Dr. Johanna Contreras, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Contreras works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.