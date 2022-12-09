Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johanna Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johanna Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Mohamed Othman MD7200 Cambridge St Ste 10C, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Chan, she made me feel very comfortable and answered all of my questions. Dr. Chan spent ample time with me and I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Johanna Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
