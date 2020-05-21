Overview

Dr. Johann Stein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas Med Schl..



Dr. Stein works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.