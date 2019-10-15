Dr. Johan Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johan Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johan Reyes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
Cherry Hill Office1030 Kings Hwy N Ste 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (888) 985-2727
Relievus1820 Corlies Ave Ste 10A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions
Relievus3535 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 200, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (888) 985-2727
Relievus1820 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (888) 985-2727
Relievus432 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (888) 985-2727
Relievus27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-11, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (888) 985-2727Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reyes is awesome. He listen to you and he explains what medications he prescribes for you and why. I have quite a few doctors and he is one of my favorites! I have recommended friends to him and they feel the same as I do. I highly recommend this doctor if you are dealing with chronic pain.
About Dr. Johan Reyes, MD
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750680948
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai/St. Lukeâ€™s Hospital, New York City
- Rutgers, New Jersey Medical School
- Hofstra North Shore-Long Island Jewish
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.