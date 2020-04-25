Overview

Dr. Johan Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Prisma Health Internal Medicine in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.