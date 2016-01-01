Dr. Johan Bakken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johan Bakken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johan Bakken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Dr. Bakken works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Johan Bakken, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093841843
Education & Certifications
- MAYO MED SCH
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Duluth
