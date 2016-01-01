Overview

Dr. Johan Bakken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Bakken works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.