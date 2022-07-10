See All Cardiologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor

Dr. Aasbo works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 108, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology
    2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Sinus Bradycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Sinus Bradycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Aasbo?

Jul 10, 2022
I was treated by Dr Aasbo in Bowling Green Ohio and was very disappointed when he left. My MD is my only Dr since Dr Aasbo left.
Judy Stivenson — Jul 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aasbo to family and friends

Dr. Aasbo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Aasbo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO.

About Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396820213
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Fellowship
Board Certifications
  • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aasbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aasbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aasbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aasbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aasbo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aasbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aasbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Johan Aasbo, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.