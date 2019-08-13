Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Locations
Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 160, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-1080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind, compassionate cardiologist. I called the office with a concern and he actually called me back in a couple of hours. This is very unusual in today’s medical world. I have put my heart in his total care.
About Dr. Jogi Nareddy, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1114918125
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Beekman Downtown Hospital
- Beekman Downtown Hospital
- Osmania University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nareddy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nareddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
