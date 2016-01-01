Dr. Joffre Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joffre Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joffre Rivera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
About Dr. Joffre Rivera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760429062
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- USF
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.