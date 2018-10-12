Overview

Dr. Joey Papa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.