Dr. Kohatsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joey Kohatsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Joey Kohatsu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kohatsu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Honolulu Primary Care Associates LLC1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-8922
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohatsu?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kohatsu for the several years and he always takes his time to listen to my medical concerns and throughly explains the plan care. Any correspondences needed from him, is returned in a timely and professional manner.
About Dr. Joey Kohatsu, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538365127
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohatsu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohatsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohatsu works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohatsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohatsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohatsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohatsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.