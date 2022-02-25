Dr. Joey England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey England, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joey England, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. England works at
Locations
Maternal Fetal Consultants of Houston7500 Fannin St Ste 270, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3927
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I liked Dr. England a lot. She was very patient with all of my questions and spent a lot of time helping me. She took my concerns and ideas into perspective when discussing delivery options. Advocated for me in the hospital when the nurses were being difficult.
About Dr. Joey England, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. England has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. England accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. England has seen patients for Preeclampsia, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. England on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. England speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.
