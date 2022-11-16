Overview

Dr. Joey Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL and Brewton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.