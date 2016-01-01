Dr. Joey Buquing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buquing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Buquing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joey Buquing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sanai Med Ctr
Dr. Buquing works at
Locations
Kidney Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 930-1705
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joey Buquing, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1255335279
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sanai Med Ctr
Dr. Buquing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buquing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buquing has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buquing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buquing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buquing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buquing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buquing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.