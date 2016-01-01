Overview

Dr. Joey Buquing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sanai Med Ctr



Dr. Buquing works at Kidney Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.