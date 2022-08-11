Overview

Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Bluhm works at HCA Florida Osceola Surgical Associates in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Katy, TX, Cypress, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.