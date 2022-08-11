Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluhm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD
Overview
Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Houston Surgery320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (281) 693-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarva Skin Center Pllc23920 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 772-1200
Cypress Office27700 Highway 290 Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 772-1200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Southwest Surgical Associates920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 693-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bluhm is an excellent surgeon, and is also a pleasure to work with. He is at ease explaining procedures and options, doesn't mind questions and answers them clearly. I was delighted at how short a wait I had for my inguinal hernia surgery, which was completely successful.
About Dr. Joey Bluhm, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356534663
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bluhm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluhm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluhm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluhm has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluhm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bluhm speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluhm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluhm.
