Dr. Joern Soltau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Joern Soltau, MD
Overview
Dr. Joern Soltau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Heidelberg and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Soltau works at
Locations
Ophthalmological Services Inc.301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-5466Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soltau is an outstanding physician and even better person. He saved my wife's vision after another Dr almost ruined it. He performed a surgery that immediately improved and saved her vision. When my wife was hospitalized for something unrelated to her vision, Dr Soltau went far and beyond what he needed to do to help her. He helped in ways that he didn't have to. That's the type of person he is. If you need a Dr, you won't do better.
About Dr. Joern Soltau, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Washington University
- Jewish Hosp of St Louis
- U Heidelberg
Dr. Soltau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Soltau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Soltau has seen patients for Astigmatism, Herpetic Keratitis and Farsightedness, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
